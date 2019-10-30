Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $9,325,811.66 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 568,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $9,325,811.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 20,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,950. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $18.15.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

