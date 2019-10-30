Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd (ASX:PFP) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.07 ($2.18) and last traded at A$3.06 ($2.17), 119,347 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.05 ($2.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.38 million and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile (ASX:PFP)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care related services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arranging and conducting a funeral; cremation; burial; and memorialization activities. The company owns and operates 108 properties, including 24 cremation facilities and 7 cemeteries.

