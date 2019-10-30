ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.31, 1,027 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

