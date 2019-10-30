ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) Trading Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO)’s share price were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24, approximately 462 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) by 539.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.37% of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.