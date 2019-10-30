ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.21

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.21 and traded as high as $45.30. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 16,748 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2303 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

