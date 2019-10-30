ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.65

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and traded as low as $58.54. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.