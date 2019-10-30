Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

