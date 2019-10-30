Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,088 ($27.28) to GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,694.67 ($22.14).

Shares of PRU stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,366.50 ($17.86). The company had a trading volume of 4,181,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,447.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,577.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,045.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,025 shares of company stock worth $36,142,741.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

