PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) Releases Earnings Results

PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

PSB Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Get PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) alerts:

About PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin)

PSB Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. The Bank is a community bank, operating approximately nine full service retail and commercial locations serving north central Wisconsin in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties. In addition to traditional retail and commercial banking products, the Bank provides retail investments and insurance annuities, retirement planning, commercial treasury management services, and long-term fixed rate residential mortgages.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.