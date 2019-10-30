Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $129.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.73 million and $129.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $25.17 or 0.00273054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,640 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.