Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,681,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

