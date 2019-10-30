Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Imperial Capital

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

NFLX opened at $281.21 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day moving average of $326.39.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

