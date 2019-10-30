Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Issued By Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,110,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

