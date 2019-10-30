Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 493,416 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,226,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.