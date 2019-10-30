Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -225.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,666.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

