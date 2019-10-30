Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.27. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Q2’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,966.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $886,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,326 shares of company stock valued at $20,208,672 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

