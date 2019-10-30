Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.91. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$63.50.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

