Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tronox Ltd Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Tronox in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

NYSE TROX opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 3.35. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,922,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.