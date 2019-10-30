Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Interface, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Interface’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after acquiring an additional 629,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interface by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 201,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,376,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

