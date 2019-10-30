Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) Issued By Desjardins

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.