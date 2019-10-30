Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Centerstate Bank Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerstate Bank in a report released on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centerstate Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 370.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

