Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hershey Co Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

NYSE:HSY opened at $143.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. Hershey has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,009 shares of company stock worth $6,021,672. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 66.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 83.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.