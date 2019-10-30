Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Reduced by Analyst

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Trex stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Trex by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,758 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

