Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

