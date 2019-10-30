Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,718,000 after acquiring an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qiagen by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after buying an additional 1,213,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Qiagen by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

