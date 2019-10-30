Qtum Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $205.51 million and $279.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00023380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bithumb, Coinone and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,877,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,127,820 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Crex24, ABCC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Liquid, Bibox, Ovis, Bithumb, Poloniex, Coinnest, Bitbns, LBank, Coinrail, BigONE, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, BCEX, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, HBUS, EXX, Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Exrates, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liqui, GOPAX, Coinone, Bleutrade, Binance, Iquant and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

