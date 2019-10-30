Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,202. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.