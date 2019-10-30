Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,148 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 263,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

