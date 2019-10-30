Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $136,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 146.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

