Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

