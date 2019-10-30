Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.68. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. G.Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

