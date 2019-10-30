QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.27 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.95 or 0.05685828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001046 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015195 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045996 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,377,845 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.