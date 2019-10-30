Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 562 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westrock were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 663,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Westrock by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 425,532 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.