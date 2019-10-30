Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,184. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $953,472.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,282 shares of company stock worth $4,803,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

