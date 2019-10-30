Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $533,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,086. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $307.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,319 shares of company stock worth $55,934,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.