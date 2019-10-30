QV Investors Inc. Sells 55,260 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,260 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $141,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.48. 1,308,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

