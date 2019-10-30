Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) Insider George Bennett Purchases 5,464,481 Shares of Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) insider George Bennett bought 5,464,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £163,934.43 ($214,209.37).

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

