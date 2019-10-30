Rankingball Gold Reaches Market Cap of $969,076.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $969,076.00 and approximately $12,276.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,345,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

