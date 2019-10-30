Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.26 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$1,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at C$14,589,458.54. Also, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,069,348.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

