Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.56 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$334.56.

CP stock opened at C$296.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$293.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$303.60. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$228.35 and a twelve month high of C$323.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.