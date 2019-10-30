Raymond James Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.85.

FM stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,224. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5409819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

