Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 168.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $268.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.54 and a 52 week high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.49. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

