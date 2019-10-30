Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

