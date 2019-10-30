Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $395,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after acquiring an additional 134,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

In other news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

