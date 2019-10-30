Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 412 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IYH stock opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $203.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

