Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

