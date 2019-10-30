Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Purchases £224.27 in Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £224.27 ($293.05).

Steve Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Record alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Steve Cullen acquired 722 shares of Record stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £223.82 ($292.46).

LON REC opened at GBX 41.83 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.85. Record Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.54 ($0.53).

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.