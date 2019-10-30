Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 million.

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

