Redfin (RDFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. Redfin’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDFN opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $79,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,934. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

