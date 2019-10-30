Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Regis has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Get Regis alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.